Portillo’s Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Portillo's Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 3,108 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 139% compared to the average daily volume of 1,301 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Portillo’s in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.



Get Our Latest Stock Report on PTLO

Portillo's Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTLO traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.48. The company had a trading volume of 78,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,002. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.86. Portillo’s has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Portillo's (NASDAQ:PTLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Portillo's had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $165.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Portillo's will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portillo's

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Portillo’s by 1,493.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Portillo’s by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Portillo’s by 241.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Portillo’s by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Portillo's

(Get Free Report)

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

See Also

