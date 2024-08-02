Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd.

Postal Realty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 26.5% annually over the last three years. Postal Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 600.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Postal Realty Trust to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 114.3%.

PSTL opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Postal Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $15.18.

In other Postal Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Spodek purchased 6,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $88,867.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,225 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,981.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Postal Realty Trust news, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $140,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 223,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,126,740.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Spodek acquired 6,707 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $88,867.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 256,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,981.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 17,563 shares of company stock worth $230,496. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

