Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd.
Postal Realty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 26.5% annually over the last three years. Postal Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 600.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Postal Realty Trust to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 114.3%.
Postal Realty Trust Stock Up 0.1 %
PSTL opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Postal Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $15.18.
Insider Activity
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 17th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSTL
About Postal Realty Trust
Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Postal Realty Trust
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Procter & Gamble Stock Drops Despite Earnings Beat – What to Know
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Financial Sector Shines as Key Players Continue to Beat Earnings
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Russell 2000 Index Bull Run: This ETF is Poised for Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.