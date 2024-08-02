Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

Powell Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years. Powell Industries has a payout ratio of 11.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Powell Industries to earn $9.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Powell Industries Price Performance

Shares of POWL stock traded down $10.23 on Thursday, reaching $173.40. 72,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,570. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.88. Powell Industries has a one year low of $72.51 and a one year high of $209.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $288.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.18 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Powell Industries will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

View Our Latest Report on Powell Industries

Insider Activity at Powell Industries

In related news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total value of $4,117,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,668,628 shares in the company, valued at $343,520,446.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Powell Industries news, Director John Birchall sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $220,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,442.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total value of $4,117,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,668,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,520,446.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,650 shares of company stock worth $6,472,034. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Powell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.