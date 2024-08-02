Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Issues Earnings Results

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $2.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $429.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.13 million. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE PDS traded down $2.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.74. The stock had a trading volume of 90,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 2.03. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $49.67 and a one year high of $79.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.23.

Several research firms have issued reports on PDS. StockNews.com downgraded Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

