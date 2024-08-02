Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.06 EPS

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $2.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $429.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.13 million. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS.

Precision Drilling Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE PDS traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.00. 13,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,029. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of $49.67 and a 1-year high of $79.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Precision Drilling from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

