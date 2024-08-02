Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Stock Price Up 0.4%

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $170.19 and last traded at $166.27. Approximately 3,151,677 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 6,594,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.69.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.95.

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.18 and its 200-day moving average is $161.91. The stock has a market cap of $397.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 21,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.98, for a total transaction of $3,528,592.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,172.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 21,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.98, for a total value of $3,528,592.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,172.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,320 shares of company stock worth $15,646,323. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $17,696,000. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 26,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 29.0% during the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 43,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 9,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 115,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after acquiring an additional 15,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

