PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,459 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,744 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.48% of PROS worth $8,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,909,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,367,000 after purchasing an additional 144,729 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,271,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,862,000 after purchasing an additional 21,675 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,814,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,171,000 after purchasing an additional 287,338 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 768,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,802,000 after purchasing an additional 84,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 690,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PROS

In other PROS news, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $67,086.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,102.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $186,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,015,886.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $67,086.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,102.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PROS Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE PRO traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $22.70. The stock had a trading volume of 278,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,209. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $40.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.15.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $80.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.84 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on PROS from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of PROS from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of PROS from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

PROS Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

