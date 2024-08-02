Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $562,000 Stock Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 42.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Encore Wire by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, CJS Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Encore Wire Price Performance

WIRE opened at $289.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.19. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $150.51 and a twelve month high of $295.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $288.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.05.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

