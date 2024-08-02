Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Repligen were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RGEN. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Repligen by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $766,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Repligen from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.88.

Insider Activity at Repligen

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $3,377,314.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,456,162.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 1,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.94 per share, for a total transaction of $201,778.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,348.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $3,377,314.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,456,162.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Repligen Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $167.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 669.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.13. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $110.45 and a 12-month high of $211.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Repligen had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.