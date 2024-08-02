Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,563 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,257,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,168,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,341,000 after buying an additional 562,548 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 968,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,264,000 after purchasing an additional 208,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,780,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,049,000 after purchasing an additional 187,619 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 39.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 469,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,892,000 after acquiring an additional 133,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John D. Hines sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $80,049.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,413.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on NWE shares. Mizuho upped their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.86.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NWE stock opened at $53.46 on Friday. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.97 and a 1-year high of $56.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.91.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $319.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

NorthWestern Energy Group Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

