Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,628 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 13,729 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in UiPath were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 875.6% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Stock Performance

PATH opened at $11.81 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average is $18.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.84 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $791,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 946,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,738,121.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on PATH shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. William Blair cut shares of UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

