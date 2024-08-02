Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $3.59 Million Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 16,613.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 143,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,040 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRRM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Verra Mobility

In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 8,690 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $230,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan Baldwin sold 9,758 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $255,074.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,572.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 8,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $230,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at $477,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,993 shares of company stock valued at $736,974 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verra Mobility Price Performance

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $31.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 60.12, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.26.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $209.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.78 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 37.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

