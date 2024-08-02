Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,568 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in KBR were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of KBR by 2.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 235,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,967,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its position in shares of KBR by 369.3% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 80,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 63,599 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,353,000. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KBR by 8.8% in the first quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 247,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sonia Galindo sold 4,660 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $307,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,994. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

KBR Stock Performance

KBR stock opened at $65.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.03. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $49.37 and a one year high of $69.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. KBR had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. KBR’s payout ratio is -31.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KBR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

