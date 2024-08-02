Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $3.86 Million Stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,475,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,270,000 after purchasing an additional 219,445 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,460,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 3,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 17,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,518,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,567.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $337,193.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,811,462. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $1,518,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,567.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

ITCI opened at $79.00 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $84.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.49 and its 200 day moving average is $70.19.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.83.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Further Reading

