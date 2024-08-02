Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $4.17 Million Stock Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $751,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 35,556.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 269,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,241,000 after buying an additional 269,159 shares during the period. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MUSA shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.83.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $504.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.87. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $282.49 and a fifty-two week high of $520.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.42.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In related news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total transaction of $4,575,805.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,563 shares in the company, valued at $87,871,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total transaction of $4,575,805.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,871,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,451 shares of company stock worth $5,032,498. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

