Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,950 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1,815.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,682,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,124,427 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 28.7% in the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 123,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 27,495 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 37.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 41,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 313,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 66,689 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MOS opened at $29.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.41. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $26.54 and a 1-year high of $42.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average of $30.35.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business’s revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MOS shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

