Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 2,394 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $35,587.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,426.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKS Instruments Trading Down 8.9 %

Shares of MKSI opened at $114.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.34. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $147.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.40.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 48.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.30%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

