Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 3,227 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRPT. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 178.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sarepta Therapeutics

In related news, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $1,281,645.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,243.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total transaction of $6,295,840.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,217.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $1,281,645.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,243.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SRPT opened at $142.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1,293.09 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.33 and its 200-day moving average is $130.38. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $173.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.52 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.44) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $139.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.72.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

