Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 3,755 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Toro were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTC. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,479,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toro by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,491,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,070,000 after buying an additional 103,300 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Toro by 334.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 818,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,545,000 after buying an additional 629,820 shares during the period. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,882,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Toro by 5,261.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 132,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,690,000 after buying an additional 129,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $1,903,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toro Trading Down 2.7 %

TTC stock opened at $93.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.75. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $77.15 and a fifty-two week high of $104.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

