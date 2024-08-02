Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 3,963 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.16% of Papa John’s International worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,074,000 after buying an additional 166,246 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,698,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,502,000 after buying an additional 192,149 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 944,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,878,000 after purchasing an additional 21,198 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 932,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,124,000 after purchasing an additional 42,867 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 856,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,311,000 after purchasing an additional 20,939 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on PZZA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $77.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $65.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.70.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

PZZA stock opened at $44.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.16. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.42.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $513.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.46 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ravi Thanawala bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,579.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,797.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

