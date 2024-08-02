Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 4,583 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,583 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Donaldson by 1,252.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $2,668,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,710.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Stock Performance

DCI opened at $74.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.05. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $78.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $927.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.84 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DCI shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

