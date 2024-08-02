Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 4,863 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,863 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 270.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Globe Life by 177.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE GL opened at $92.74 on Thursday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $132.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.07. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In other news, CEO James Matthew Darden bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.82 per share, for a total transaction of $169,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,869.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, CEO James Matthew Darden bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.82 per share, for a total transaction of $169,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,869.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.43 per share, with a total value of $42,215.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,494.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $687,880 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

