Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 5,286 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,286 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,843,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Gentex by 301.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,568,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,896,000 after buying an additional 1,929,150 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Gentex by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,728,378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $285,069,000 after buying an additional 1,905,356 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Gentex by 41.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,677,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,898 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 287.7% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,494,000 after acquiring an additional 893,552 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $162,513.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Gentex stock opened at $31.06 on Thursday. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

GNTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Gentex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Gentex from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Gentex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

