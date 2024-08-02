Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 6,903 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,903 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3,760.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 2.2 %

CPB stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $48.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.27.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CPB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.56.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

