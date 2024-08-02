Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $78.11

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.11 and last traded at $78.00, with a volume of 127432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $215,074,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,826,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,839,000 after buying an additional 30,469 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,389,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,132,000 after acquiring an additional 455,693 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,331,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,584,000 after acquiring an additional 259,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 315.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,206,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,827 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Articles

