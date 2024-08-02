Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Downgraded to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $306.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $289.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $309.73.

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:PSA traded up $8.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $308.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,677. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $314.93. The firm has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $288.18 and a 200-day moving average of $282.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Storage

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

