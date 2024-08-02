Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Increased by Analyst

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fairfax Financial in a research report issued on Sunday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $53.76 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $46.06. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $181.63 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q3 2024 earnings at $49.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $57.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $203.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $215.63 EPS.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$41.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$55.05 by C($13.51). The firm had revenue of C$10.36 billion for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 17.26%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Cormark raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,600.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,200.00 to C$1,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,950.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fairfax Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1,829.17.

FFH opened at C$1,572.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1,556.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1,488.37. Fairfax Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$1,058.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$1,628.23.

In other news, Director David Lloyd Johnston sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,549.95, for a total value of C$350,288.70. In other news, Director David Lloyd Johnston sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,549.95, for a total value of C$350,288.70. Also, Director Robert John Gunn sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,529.64, for a total value of C$965,202.84. Insiders sold 2,934 shares of company stock worth $4,168,909 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

