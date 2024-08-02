Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Earns Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $78.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $68.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on QTWO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Q2 from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.13.

NYSE QTWO traded down $2.84 on Thursday, hitting $67.21. 225,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.83 and a beta of 1.54. Q2 has a 52-week low of $28.91 and a 52-week high of $75.94.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.58 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. Research analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 27,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $1,703,272.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 750,314 shares in the company, valued at $46,902,128.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 1,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $126,945.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,436 shares in the company, valued at $7,503,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 27,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $1,703,272.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 750,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,902,128.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,637 shares of company stock worth $5,224,320 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Q2 by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Q2 by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Q2 by 2,582.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Q2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Q2 by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

