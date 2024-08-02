Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note issued on Sunday, July 28th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.77.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Down 7.1 %

PTEN stock opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 2.19. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,595,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $556,352,000 after buying an additional 1,554,020 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,505,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,860,000 after buying an additional 519,259 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 10.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,303,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,208,000 after buying an additional 703,536 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,784,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,677,000 after purchasing an additional 177,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,911,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,007,895 shares in the company, valued at $23,191,187.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.