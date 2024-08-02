Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Issued By Roth Capital

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Onsemi in a report released on Monday, July 29th. Roth Capital analyst S. Desilva now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Onsemi’s current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Onsemi’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Onsemi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.61.

View Our Latest Analysis on ON

Onsemi Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $71.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.23. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.69. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $59.34 and a 12-month high of $107.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Onsemi by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Onsemi by 36.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Onsemi by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. STF Management LP raised its stake in Onsemi by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. STF Management LP now owns 7,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Onsemi by 24.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Onsemi news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Onsemi

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.