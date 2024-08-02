QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their outperform rating on shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $82.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $70.00.
QCR Stock Performance
Shares of QCRH opened at $73.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. QCR has a one year low of $45.83 and a one year high of $79.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.43 and a 200 day moving average of $58.85.
QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. QCR had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $150.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QCR will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.
QCR Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On QCR
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of QCR by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,025,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,907,000 after buying an additional 24,251 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in QCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in QCR by 111.4% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in QCR by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in QCR by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 912,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,265,000 after purchasing an additional 15,587 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About QCR
QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than QCR
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.