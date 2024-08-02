QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their outperform rating on shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $82.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $70.00.

QCR Stock Performance

Shares of QCRH opened at $73.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. QCR has a one year low of $45.83 and a one year high of $79.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.43 and a 200 day moving average of $58.85.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. QCR had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $150.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QCR will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

QCR Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QCR

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.58%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of QCR by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,025,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,907,000 after buying an additional 24,251 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in QCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in QCR by 111.4% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in QCR by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in QCR by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 912,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,265,000 after purchasing an additional 15,587 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QCR

(Get Free Report)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.