Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Holdings Boosted by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,591,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $527,298,000 after acquiring an additional 93,068 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Qorvo by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,778,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $312,901,000 after purchasing an additional 120,213 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,436,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth $118,120,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,159,000 after buying an additional 22,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $91,615.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,652. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $91,615.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,652. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $2,214,513.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,714 shares in the company, valued at $15,364,647.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,858. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Qorvo from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.83.

Qorvo Stock Performance

QRVO stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.93. 2,385,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,226. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.62 and a twelve month high of $130.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $886.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

