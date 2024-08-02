Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives Neutral Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $105.00.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Qorvo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.83.

QRVO stock opened at $119.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $80.62 and a twelve month high of $130.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.62.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $886.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.95 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $91,615.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,652. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 2,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $211,728.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,711.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $91,615.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,372 shares of company stock worth $4,517,858 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 671,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,951,000 after acquiring an additional 49,061 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 382.5% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

