Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.025 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion. Qorvo also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 1.750-1.950 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QRVO. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.83.

Qorvo stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.60. 643,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,458. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $130.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.68. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.30, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $886.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.95 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $2,214,513.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,364,647.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $472,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,544,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $2,214,513.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,714 shares in the company, valued at $15,364,647.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,858. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.



Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

