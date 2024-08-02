Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Bought by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,165 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PWR. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on PWR. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (up from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.00.

PWR stock traded down $12.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.25. The stock had a trading volume of 965,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,236. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 1.03. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.74 and a twelve month high of $286.87.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

