Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.13.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RDN shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RDN traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.84. 539,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,323. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Radian Group has a 12 month low of $24.56 and a 12 month high of $37.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.90.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $319.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.76 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 47.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Radian Group will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

Insider Activity at Radian Group

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $187,461.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,254.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Radian Group news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $187,461.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,254.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Ray sold 65,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $2,027,720.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,210.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,004 shares of company stock worth $3,651,517. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radian Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 20,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 7,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

