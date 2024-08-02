Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $39.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Rapid7 traded as low as $33.34 and last traded at $33.98, with a volume of 26022 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.73.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised Rapid7 to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the second quarter worth $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 3,367.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.97 and its 200 day moving average is $46.56.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.09%. The firm had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

