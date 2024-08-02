Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 106,601 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 195,283 shares.The stock last traded at $21.00 and had previously closed at $20.98.

Several analysts have commented on RAPP shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director James Healy bought 44,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.52 per share, with a total value of $1,079,664.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,666.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

