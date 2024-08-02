Raymond James Increases Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $135.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on QRVO. StockNews.com raised shares of Qorvo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.83.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $119.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.62. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $80.62 and a 52-week high of $130.99.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $886.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.95 million. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 14.73%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,527,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,016,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,527,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,016,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $2,214,513.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,714 shares in the company, valued at $15,364,647.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,858. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Qorvo

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the second quarter worth $29,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Qorvo by 398.1% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 81.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Qorvo by 9,333.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the second quarter worth $34,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

