RC365 (LON:RCGH) Trading Up 14.3%

RC365 Holding plc (LON:RCGH – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.29 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.29 ($0.03). Approximately 132,315 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 562,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2 ($0.03).
RC365 Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £3.04 million, a P/E ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.83.
About RC365
RC365 Holding plc, an investment holding company, operates as a fintech solutions service provider in China and Hong Kong. Its payment gateway solutions (online and offline) include secure payment gateway services to facilitate the banking needs of the Asian community for cross-border payment services; and IT support and security services consist of IT technical support services, cyber security consultation services, and portal support services to its clients.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RC365
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Humana Slides on Profitability Concerns Despite Q2 Earnings Beat
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Procter & Gamble Stock Drops Despite Earnings Beat – What to Know
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Financial Sector Shines as Key Players Continue to Beat Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for RC365 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RC365 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.