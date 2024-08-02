Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Receives C$7.43 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on REAL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Real Matters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Real Matters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Real Matters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of REAL stock opened at C$7.35 on Friday. Real Matters has a 12-month low of C$4.43 and a 12-month high of C$7.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$536.99 million, a PE ratio of -59.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

In related news, Director Karen Lynne Martin purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,514.40. 4.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

