Real Matters (TSE:REAL) PT Raised to C$8.50

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares cut Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.38.

Get Real Matters alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Real Matters

Real Matters Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of TSE REAL traded down C$0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$6.93. The company had a trading volume of 62,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,814. Real Matters has a 1 year low of C$4.43 and a 1 year high of C$7.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of C$506.31 million, a P/E ratio of -59.30, a P/E/G ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.71.

In other news, Director Karen Lynne Martin purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.94 per share, with a total value of C$47,514.40. Insiders own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

About Real Matters

(Get Free Report)

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.