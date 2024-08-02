Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $510,000 Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Redwood Investment Management LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,331 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bey Douglas LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $913,000. Hartline Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 22,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $365.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,414. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $344.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.46. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.40.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

