Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $779,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Redwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 36,650,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,141,000 after buying an additional 3,158,974 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,924,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,920,000 after purchasing an additional 40,387 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 168.2% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 7,210,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,769 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,946,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,222,000 after purchasing an additional 366,603 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,478,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,476,000 after purchasing an additional 92,909 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

IEMG stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.78. 496,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,596,568. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.01. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.57 and a one year high of $55.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.