Redwood Investment Management LLC Invests $322,000 in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,615. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $45.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.45.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

