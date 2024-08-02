Redwood Investment Management LLC Invests $638,000 in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 244.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 29,804 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $789,000. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $937,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $468,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VRT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,082,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,656,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.54. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $31.57 and a 12 month high of $109.27. The firm has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.62, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

In other news, Director Roger Fradin sold 16,667 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $1,731,034.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,676,065.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $1,041,519.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,296,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Fradin sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $1,731,034.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 218,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,676,065.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,162,739 shares of company stock valued at $119,773,814. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRT. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.56.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

