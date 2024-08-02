Redwood Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,398 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total value of $2,325,559.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,639,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total value of $2,325,559.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,639,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,827 shares of company stock worth $21,382,560 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Trading Down 2.5 %

Applied Materials stock traded down $5.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $206.98. The stock had a trading volume of 862,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,769,731. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $255.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 18.39%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

