Redwood Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,648,259,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 69,354.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,486,000 after buying an additional 820,465 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $403,034,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,073.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 406,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $287,020,000 after buying an additional 371,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,066,715,000 after buying an additional 331,797 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,330 shares of company stock valued at $5,482,012. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $842.22.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock traded up $21.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $835.51. 243,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.28 billion, a PE ratio of 87.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $527.24 and a 52 week high of $850.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $745.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $752.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

