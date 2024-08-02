Redwood Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,890.9% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.62. 614,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,681,711. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.79. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.0931 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

