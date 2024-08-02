Redwood Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Redwood Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 36.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Primerica by 24.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Primerica by 136.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth $2,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Primerica from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Primerica from $245.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.50.

Primerica Price Performance

PRI traded up $3.57 on Thursday, hitting $255.34. The company had a trading volume of 13,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,638. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.76 and a 52-week high of $256.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($0.21). Primerica had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $742.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $668,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,764,208.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $668,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,764,208.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total value of $341,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,674,466.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

